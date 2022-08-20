Wedding bells for Australian Rules Football star from the Midlands

Wedding bells have been ringing for an Australian Rules Football star from the Midlands

Zach Tuohy who was a star of Portlaoise GAA before he moved to Australia to launch a hugely successful career as an Aussie Rules player, has married his long term partner and mother of his two children, Rebecca Price.

He shared this lovely photograph on Sunday, August 14, with the caption "Mr & Mrs".

His family from Portlaoise were there for the big day (more photos below) with his father Cllr Noel Tuohy, Portlaoise Municipal District also sharing the photograph (below).

Cllr Tuohy revealed that the couple will be coming to Ireland for another wedding ceremony.

"Lovely day at Rebecca and Zach’s wedding in Melbourne yesterday, with the Irish version coming soon, congratulations

to a fantastic couple," the proud dad said.

Zach's club the Geelong Cats shared it too, saying "Congratulations Zach and Bec".

Zach with his parents Marie and Noel Tuohy and his children Rafferty and Flynn after a game.

Zach has retained strong links with Portlaoise. He is co-owner of a stylish café The Wandering Elk along with Murry Rogers.