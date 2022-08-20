Search

20 Aug 2022

GAA Club in Offaly says it has not yet reached agreement to sell ground

Clara GAA Club have not reached agreement to sell Pairc Brid

Ladies football supporters and members in Pairc Brid last Saturday.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

20 Aug 2022 10:56 AM

CLARA GAA Club have not reached agreement to sell their old ground at Pairc Brid on the Ballycumber road.

The long time headquarters of the club before they purchased the old Convent land and buildings back in the 2000s, Clara GAA Club have given the use of Pairc Brid to the Offaly Ladies Football County Board in recent years.

The ladies football organisation have carried out some development work on the ground as well as using it for games and their base for county training. They hope to purchase the ground but Clara GAA Club released a statement this week in response to reports that a deal has been reached.

The club outlined:

“For the purposes of clarity, there is no agreement in place between Clara GAA Club and Offaly LGFA in relation to the sale of Pairc Bhríde in Clara.

“In accordance with GAA rules in relation to property disposals, any agreement to dispose of property must be approved by the members of Clara GAA club and a formal application must be submitted to the Offaly GAA County Committee. The sanctioned application must then be submitted to Leinster GAA for recommendation to the National Finance Management Committee in Croke Park.

“Offaly LGFA were made aware of this process in recent correspondence from Clara GAA Club.”

