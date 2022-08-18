Great celebration as local couple enjoy memorable wedding day

Great celebration as local couple say 'I do'
There were great celebrations recently when a local couple celebrated their wedding day.
Owen Kennedy, Rathcabbin, son of Eugene and Mary, and Fiona Sin Hang Ho, who were married on August 5.
The couple celebrated their wedding in Ballintubber Abbey and afterwards in Breaffy House Resort, Breaffy, Castlebar, with family and friends and a great time was had by all.
Owen and Fiona are wished the best of luck in the years ahead as they settle down to married life in Hong Kong.
