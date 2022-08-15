Search

15 Aug 2022

New fire station in Tullamore a step closer as Offaly County Council seeks contractors

Signing the contracts for a new fire station in Tullamore

Pictured at the signing of the contracts for a new fire training facility in Tullamore were l. to r. Sharon Kennedy, Brendan Heaney, Cllr Tony McCormack, Eoin O’Ceilleachair and Clive Duke.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

15 Aug 2022 11:32 AM

Offaly County Council is inviting submissions from contractors for the construction of a new two storey 680m2 fire service training and development centre in Tullamore.

€900,000 in funding was secured under the 'Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025' for the development of the centre which will provide facilities not only for Offaly but for fire authorities across the country.

The new fire station will be located on a vacant site adjacent to the existing fire station at Srah.

Contractors applying will have to pre-qualify through a 'suitability assessment' for the job.

The building will include unisex changing facilities, personal protection equipment (PPE) storage room, PPE drying room, briefing room, toilets and showers, breathing apparatus and compressor room, office, lecture room, instructors office, syndicate rooms and canteen.

In addition the building will incorporate a training tower, vehicle storage unit and goods store (300m2), vehicle maintenance workshop (140m2) and underground confined space training facility.

A new boundary wall and access gate will also be constructed and a vehicle barrier will be installed. 3 metres of hedging will be removed and 19 car parking spaces provided including one accessible parking space.

The building will be connected to the existing foul and storm sewer networks. The contractor will also be required to put in place an underground water storage tank.

The training centre will allow for an extended range of courses to be delivered, including national QQI courses in Firefighter Skills, Breathing Apparatus, Pump Operations, Transportation and Hazardous Materials.
It will also be utilised for the delivery of Officer Development courses as part of the Central Training Programme delivered nationally by the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management.
The vacant greenfield site is approximately 0.54 hectares in area.
Vehicular access to the proposed development is to be provided via the existing fire station off the R443 Srah Road. Pedestrian access will be provided via the Pearse Park Road and existing access road to the adjoining premises.

The deadline for submissions is August 24, 2022.

