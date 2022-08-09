Court appearance for Offaly motorist who drove past a red light

Offaly motorist appears in court for passing a red light
An Offaly man was convicted and fined for driving past a red light during last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Before the court was Gerald Hubert Maughan, 35 Grove Street, Crinkle, Birr and he was charged with committing the offence on the N62 at Seefin, Birr on November 4, 2021.
Garda David Lewis from Birr Garda Station told the court that he stopped Mr Maughan just after 4pm, and he had no previous convictions.
Judge Andrew Cody convicted and fined €200.
