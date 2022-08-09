Offaly musicians and singers emerge victorious at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar.

Offaly was well represented by many very talented singers and musicians at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar.

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, and concerts at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingaar.

Máire Ní Bhraonáin of CCÉ, Baile Buí, Co Offaly, was the All Ireland Winner for the Whistle “Longford Cup” (O18) at the Fleadh.

Luke Maher of CCÉ, Baile Buí, Co Offaly, took 2nd Place in Ireland for the Flute Slow Airs “Chriostoir Ui Chearnaigh Cup” (Over 18 years) and English Singing (Men) (Over 18 years) “Sciath Uí Dhálaigh”.

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Mullingar over the past nine days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins. The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

The full list of winners from Offaly include:

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12),2nd Fiadhhna Leamy, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

14B Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (12-15),2nd Sean Kinsella, CCÉ, Biorra,Offaly

16D Bodhrán (O18),2nd Mark Bracken, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

20D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (O18),2nd Luke Maher, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

21A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 3rd Lauren Kelly, CCÉ, Brosna, Offaly

21D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (O18), 1st Grainne Ní Mhuineog, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12), 3rd Sáerlaith Ní Aoláin, CCÉ, Cill Aichidh, Offaly

33C English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (15-18), 3rd Caitlin Ní Mhuineog, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

34B English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (12-15),2nd Mairtin Ó Ceilleachair, CCÉ, Cill Aichidh, Offaly

34D English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (O18),2nd Luke Maher, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

35D Feadaíl / Whistling (O18), 2nd Grainne Ní Mhuineog, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

40C Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (15-18),2nd Foireann Elaine, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

40D Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (O18), 1st Fioreann Sarah, Birr, Offaly

42A Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12), 3rd Foireann Fiadhna, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

42C Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (15-18), 1st Foireann Ciara, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly

4D Feadóg / Whistle (O18), 1st Máire Ní Bhraonáin, CCÉ, Baile Buí, Offaly.

Joe Connaire, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “It has been a great privilege to host this fantastic event and showcase Mullingar, Ireland’s Hidden Heartland to a global audience. I would like to thank everyone from the many voluntary groups to the visitors to the people of Mullingar, and I sincerely hope that everybody had a wonderful, safe and happy time in our town and county.”

He continued, “While we had a delay in bringing the Fleadh due to Covid, it was certainly worth the wait! It has been such a pleasure to host the Fleadh this year and we certainly are looking forward to 2023. Memories have been made that will last a lifetime and the legacy of the Fleadh is the increased interest in traditional Irish music, song and dance that will last for generations to come."

Dr Labhrás Ó;Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “‘When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann commenced in 1951 it was obviously a very small event. In the intervening years the Fleadh has grown to be a Festival of world proportions. It emphasises how our childhood traditions have proposed in the intervening years, and today played a significant role in tourism with over 25% of the 500,0000 attending, coming from out of states.’”

At the core of the Fleadh are the competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and story tellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following victories at regional competitions.

This year over 5,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 230 competitions.

The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.

Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with over 500 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

The first ever All-Ireland Fleadh was held in Mullingar in 1951. It was held in the town again in 1963 and in 2022. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will return to Mullingar in 2023.