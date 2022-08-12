Tributes paid as former member of Offaly County Council passes away

The late Sean Curley
THE funeral took place this week of Sean Curley, a former member of Offaly County Council and Tullamore Urban District Council.
The Screggan resident passed away on Saturday, August 6 and his funeral took place on Wednesday at St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.
Mr Curley was a longserving member of the Fianna Fail party and in 1979 he was elected to Offaly County Council in the Tullamore Electoral Area when the then TD Ber Cowen, father of former Taoiseach Brian, topped the poll.
Mr Curley also served for two terms on Tullamore Urban District Council, the predecessor of Tullamore Town Council.
In a tribute, Offaly Fianna Fail said the deceased had dedicated many years of service to both the James O'Connor Cumann and the Tullamore Comhairle Ceantair officer boards. Party members formed a guard of honour at his funeral.
Sean Curley's passing is deeply regretted by by his loving wife Eileen, sons Paul, Adrian and Brian, daughters-in-law Carmel and Pauline, Brian's partner Le'Verne, grandchildren Grainne, Emmet, Aran, Orna, Ross and Nancy, and his extended family and friends.
