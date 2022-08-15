Search

15 Aug 2022

Offaly County Council seek tenders to carry out retrofitting on houses

Aras an Chontae Tullamore

Offaly County Council is seeking tenders to carry out retrofitting of 42 houses in Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

15 Aug 2022 2:46 PM

OFFALY County Council is seeking tenders to carry out energy retrofitting works on 42 houses under the Efficiency Retrofitting Programme.

The 42 houses are located in Arden View, Thornsberry Estate, Kilbride Park, Clontarf Road and Marian Place in Tullamore.

The works will involve the fitting of air to water heat pumps in some of the houses, while others will be fitted with new windows and doors, while others are to have power showers installed and steel panel radiators.

The Efficiency Retrofitting Programme scheme targets the worst performing properties, by prioritising homes that were built and occupied before 1993 and have a pre-works Building Energy Rating or BER of E, F or G.

“Since the original scheme began in 2013 over 73,500 local authority homes have undergone energy efficiency works, but this was, for the most part, wall and attic insulation works,'' said Minister Malcolm Noonan in 2021.

''This revised programme focuses on a much deeper retrofitting, ensuring that the fabric of the home is upgraded and an energy efficient heating system is provided.

This will greatly reduce green house gas emissions from the residential sector and help Ireland reach its greenhouse gas emissions. Importantly, it will result in warmer, more comfortable homes which will benefit the health of all those living in them.''

Applications must be in by August 30, 2022.

