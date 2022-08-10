SHOCKING: Uninsured learner caught driving at staggering speed in the Midlands also tests positive for drugs
An uninsured speeding learner driver who was detected at 168kmh failed a roadside drug test in Laois yesterday.
Gardai said Laois Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check on the M7 motorway when they detected the motorist travelling at 168kph in the 120kph zone.
Once they stopped the motorist they discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner and the vehicle was uninsured and untaxed. The driver was given a roadside drug test which gave a positive indication for cannabis.
Gardai arrested the driver who will now have to answer charges in court. The vehicle was seized.
