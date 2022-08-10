BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Ireland manager Stephen Kenny makes visit to Summer Soccer School in Tullamore

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny took a break from his busy schedule to visit the FAI Summer Soccer Schools camp hosted by Tullamore Town last week and the young footballers at the camp were absolutely thrilled to see him.
