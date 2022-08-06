Gardai launch investigation after burglary at a cottage in Offaly

Gardai investigating burglary at a cottage in Offaly
Gardai are investigating a burglary at a cottage in Offaly.
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a burglary at a cottage in the Dalgan area of Geashill off the R420.
The burglary took place between 5pm on July 22 and 5pm on July 23. Two generators, a whacker plate and an air to water cylinder were stolen.
Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or 1800 666 111.
