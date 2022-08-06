American visitors enjoy fantastic hospitality at Offaly golf club

A GROUP of golf tourists from the USA enjoyed a visit to Esker Hills Golf Club last week.

The group of 25 included some media people from the USA – New York Times and the Atlantic journalist Charlie Warzel were joined by the presenters of a popular podcast, Chasing Scratch, Mike Shade and Eli Strait.

They will be doing coverage of their time in Ireland while the group also included golfers from Australia and Europe.

They were delighted to visit the home club of golf superstar Shane Lowry and were given a warm welcome by Ray Molloy and all at Esker Hills Golf Club.

They were also formally welcomed by chairman of Offaly County Council, Frank Moran who thanked them for choosing Offaly as their destination.

They are touring courses in the West of Ireland, Dublin and the K Club.

The team from Offaly Tourism and Esker Hills, along with the Cathaoirleach extended a faithful welcome to the group and presented them with some fabulous prizes sponsored by Tullamore D.E.W.