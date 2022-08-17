Fundraising day in Tullamore in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

SPECSAVERS Tullamore was delighted to host a fundraising day in aid of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, through an in store ‘Jersey Day’. The Specsavers Tullamore team showed their support for charity partner, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind by hosting a face painting day in the store.

The team encouraged donations while supporting their county team, Offaly, who competed in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Final. Each member of staff wore their county Offaly jersey in store to champion their local team and in aid of a great cause.

To create a sense of excitement ahead of the match, Specsavers Tullamore welcomed new and existing customers into the store ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship encouraging those who availed of the face painting to make a small donation for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. The day was a huge success and there was a lot of excitement amongst local children gearing up to watch the match, getting the team colours face painted, with the local people of Tullamore generously donating to the cause.

Speaking at Specsavers Tullamore Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind fundraising day, Store Director Deirdre Mannion said: “We are delighted to have welcomed so many new and existing customers to our store in support of the Irish Guide Dogs and our hometown team of Offaly. I would like to thank all those who donated so generously to this cause. The ongoing support from the people of Tullamore is greatly appreciated by Specsavers and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.’

The funds being raised by Specsavers will help the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to provide services to persons who are blind and visually impaired and to help families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind spokesperson, Jennifer Hurley says: ‘We were delighted to see so many people attend Specsavers Tullamore to help raise awareness and vital funds for this charity. Our partnership with Specsavers is very important to us and we hope that the relationship will continue to grow as the years go on.’

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.

For over 40 years we have worked with our community of Breeders, Puppy Raisers, Home Socialisers, Temporary Boarders, Trainers, Staff, Volunteers and supporters to change as many lives as possible.

In recent months, Specsavers Tullamore was shortlisted for the Midlands 103 Customer Service Awards, supported by Laois and Offaly County Councils. On June 7th, 2022, they were officially nominated winners of this year’s Optician of The Year in the in the Health & Beauty category. The team at Specsavers Tullamore are thrilled with their win and promise to continue to provide high quality optical and hearing services at an unbeatable standard.

For more information or to make a donation please visit Specsavers Tullamore, 057 9365980 or visit https://www.specsavers.ie/stores/tullamore