Official figures reveal how many people in Offaly died due to Covid-19

Official figures have revealed how many people in Offaly died from Covid-19 from March 2020 to February of this year.

Sixty-seven people died from Covid-19 in Offaly between March 2020 and February 2022, according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office.

- 27 of those were in the 85 or older age category.

- 20 were aged between 75 to 84.

-16 between 65-74.

- 2 were between 55-64

- 1 was between 45-54

- 1 was between 35-44

There were no people recorded as having died due to Covid from birth to the age of 34 during that time frame.

The figures show that 59% of deaths from COVID-19 occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, with 29% of deaths occurring in nursing homes.

Dublin City recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 951, or 17% of all COVID-19 deaths in the period.

The fewest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred in Leitrim with 26 such deaths recorded, or, 0.5% of such deaths nationally.

Persons aged 65 and over accounted for 91% of COVID-19 deaths nationally.

The majority of those who died were in general and orthopaedic hospitals with a figure of 3,176.

This was followed by nursing homes with 1,564 dying from the disease. The next highest recorded was in domiciliary care with 257 passing away.

Community hospitals accounted for 183 deaths and private hospitals 106

The analysis focuses on deaths where Covid-19 was found to have been the underlying cause of death (UCOD).

A death due to Covid-19 differs from a death with Covid-19 in that Covid-19 is identified as the underlying cause of death in the former but not in the latter.

In deaths between March 2020 and February 2022, COVID-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases.