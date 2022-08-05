Exciting Offaly Camogie Championships get underway this weekend

This weekend sees the start of the Offaly Camogie HQ Physio Senior Championship and Intermediate Cup.

With St Rynagh's bidding for their 6th Senior title in a row one wonders if anyone can stop the Shannonsiders.

It is a daunting prospect for the other clubs given that since last year's final, St Rynaghs have gone on to win two All Ireland titles and only weeks ago added the Division One League title to their impressive Roll of Honour. It remains to be seen if they can be knocked off their perch in a now extended Championship that now sees 8 teams in the competition with last year's Intermediate Champions, Tullamore and runners up, Lusmagh/Drumcullen both being promoted.

The Intermediate Cup has also changed from last year with Shinrone, St Cillians and St Rynaghs second teams coming into the competition where they will take on Kinnitty and St Sinchills. Fresh from winning the Division 2 League title St Cillians will be looking to see if they can pull off an impressive double in 2023.

At the launch of the competitions in St Brendan's Park last Sunday, PRO of Offaly Camogie, Alan Harris thanked HQ Physio for their support, highlighting that this the 6th year of great relationship. Nicky Lalor of HQ Physio in turn said "it is a really great thing to be associated with such high level and important competitions" going on to thank everyone involved.

Senior Championship Fixtures:

Friday, 5th August

Naomh Brid v St Cillian's, 7.30 pm in Coolderry

Saturday, 6th August

Tullamore v St Rynaghs, 5.00 pm in Dr Kelly's Field, Tullamore

Shinrone v Kilcormac/Killoughey, 7.00 pm in Shinrone

Birr v Lusmagh/Drumcullen, 7.30 pm in Clareen

Intermediate Cup Fixtures:

Monday, 8th August

Shinrone v St Sinchills,7.30 pm in Shinrone

St Cillians v St Rynaghs, 7.30 pm in Carrig