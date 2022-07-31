Crinkill Soap Box Race returns again

PREPARATIONS for Vintage Week started in Crinkill back as far as February when the busy Crinkill Tidy Villages Association has their first meeting to plan the Annual Crinkill Soap Box Race, which takes place on Saturday August 6th.

This is the third year of the event and the group behind organising it are always pushing the boundaries to develop the event year on year.

Aside from securing sponsorship from around 50 smaller businesses and associations, a major sponsorship deal was struck with Romaquip for this year which is something the group were delighted about.

A team of able-bodied men and women will be soon starting the work on building the course which is guaranteed to be more challenging than ever before.

To save time on the day, registration this year will be on-line through their Facebook page. They have seen huge engagement on the Facebook page with numbers of entries growing by the day.

Approximately €1,000 is up for grabs this year in prize money with the first prize of €500 being sponsored by The Thatch.

They are encouraging all those pushing the cars this year to make a special effort to dress up. Again, a prize of €200 and a Voucher for Elevate Entertainment Centre in Athlone is up for grabs for this.

Depending on the number of entries, it would look like all cars will get two runs down the hill (that’s if they survive the first one). This will be followed by a final run of the top fastest cars in the first two rounds to decide the winner.

Aside from the main event, there will be lots of other stuff going on which includes Face Painting, Food Stalls, Teas, Coffees, Ice Cream, Slushies and other refreshments with a few stalls selling toys and other smaller items.

A monster raffle will also take place with prizes totalling over €1,000. Tickets will be on sale on the day.

For the thirsty Mam’s and Dads, there will be an outdoor Bar in operation on the day.

After the Soap Box Race, Rock On Paddy is making a welcome return and he is guaranteed to entertain.

A very popular group to Crinkill – Easy Singles will play inside from 10pm until late.

Keep an eye on their Facebook Page for updates and if anyone still wants to enter a car, there may be one or two slots left.

Looking forward to entertaining a big crowd and hoping the weather will be kind to them.