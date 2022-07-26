Volunteers sought for weekly clean-up in Offaly town

Volunteers are being sought by Tullamore Tidy Towns
TULLAMORE Tidy Towns are seeking volunteers for their weekly clean-up.
The clean-up takes place every Wednesday evening from 7pm onwards, meeting in Kilbride Plaza.
As well as litter picking volunteers also carrying out painting and weeding of flowerbeds.
The number of volunteers are low so please volunteer if you have the time.
All help is appreciated.
