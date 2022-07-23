Magnificent buzzard captured in flight in Offaly

The buzzard in flight between Birr and Tullamore
A magnificent buzzard was captured in flight recently by a local photographer who was travelling in Offaly on an assignment for the Tribune.
Eagle-eyed photographer Ger Rogers spotted the buzzard on the side of the main N52 road when he was traveliing from Birr to Tullamore.
Ger waited patiently for the buzzard to take to the skies and then captured a series of images of the buzzard in flight.
Other motorists have reported seeing the buzzard on the roadside as they travelled on one of Offaly's main arteries.
