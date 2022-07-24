JOBS ALERT: Bord na Mona hiring for over 80 positions across a variety of departments

File Photo
Bord na Mona is hiring for over 80 positions across a number of departments.
The company has advertised the roles for people looking for a career with 'Ireland's leading Climate Solutions Company'.
The following roles are available
Renewable Energy
Planning & Programme Manager
Trading and Supply Manager
Senior Project Manager
(Planning & Environmental)
Project Managers
Development Engineer
Community Liaison Specialists
Electrical Maintenance Engineer
Maintenance Manager
Mechanical Technicians
Operations Engineer
Senior Civil Engineer
Senior Electrical Engineer
Mechanical Maintenance Technicians
Recycling
Commercial Strategy Manager
Customer Services Administrator
Domestic Credit Controller
Drivers
Mechanics
Fabrication and Repair Operative
Supervisors
RCV and General Operatives
Machine Operators
Operations Administrator
Sales Rep Commercial
HR
HR Generalists
Finance
Senior Internal Auditor
Project Finance Analysts
Corporate Finance Analyst
Commercial Credit Controller
Peatland Rehabilitation
Surveyor
Operations
Shift Foreman
Legal
Legal Service Manager
For more information go to www.bordnamona.ie/careers
