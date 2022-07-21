Speed reduction measures sought in Tullamore estate as children 'are in danger'

Speed reduction measures are being sought in Arden View in Tullamore.

In a motion at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District Councillor Sean O'Brien said, ''Speed ramps on the main road have been very successful in reducing speed and providing safety for pedestrians.''

''Similar speed control measures are necessary on the other streets in Arden View. If you go back about 20 years during the town council here, I sought speed ramps on the main road from Arden Road to Clara Road. There was a bit of opposition at the time, but it got through and that has been hugely successful,'' he said. "First of all it stopped it being used as a rat run for traffic. People used to speed through from Arden road to Clara road. Putting in the ramps encouraged people not to use it, particularly the heavy traffic,'' he said.

Cllr O'Brien went on to speak about the children in Arden View who are out playing and are in danger and said it is a big worry for their parents. He asked for it to be made a priority.

The motion was seconded by Councillor Ken Smollen who said , ''I totally agree something needs to be done in Arden View, whether it be speed ramps or raised tables. There is one particularly long stretch of road, it has a bend similar to a chicane on a race track and there are people using it as such,'' he said. Cllr Smollen said one wall had been knocked down in the estate while another car drove onto a green area where children were playing not too long before that.

Senior Executive Engineer, John Connelly, said he would take a look at it but added that a whole range of measures will be introduced as part of the Active Travel Programme.

''There are a range of measures. We will be looking at everything,'' he said.

''I would caution that a ramp will be the answer, I think we should consider everything. Our cycle programme will include Arden View as well. I suggest we look at it under the Active Travel and the Transport Study,'' he said