Search

21 Jul 2022

Woman given suspended sentence for abusive behaviour at Nathan Carter concert in Midlands

Woman given suspended sentence for abusive behaviour at Nathan Carter concert in Midlands

Woman given suspended sentence for abusive behaviour at Nathan Carter concert in Midlands

Reporter:

Court Reporter

21 Jul 2022 9:15 AM

A woman was frothing at the mouth while shouting abuse at security during a Nathan Carter concert, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court has heard.

Sharon Greene, 39, of 71 O’Moore Street, Portlaoise admitted being abusive and failing to comply with directions of gardai at the Midlands Park Hotel, Jessop Street, Portlaoise on June 6 last. 

Sgt Michael Tarpey said Gardai were called as the woman was screaming and shouting, “you’re a tramp” at security and she had “white foam coming from her mouth” at 10pm on the evening in question. He said she has four previous convictions. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was a 39 year old mother of five who was in receipt of carers allowance. 

On the night in question, she had gone to see Nathan Carter with some members of her  family.

“One of her children became involved in an argument with the door staff,” he explained.  

Mr Meagher said his client “took offence” and “she reacted very poorly by trying to get across her abhorrence” at comments she believed security had made to her daughter. “She has penned a letter which issues an apology to all parties concerned,” he said.

Mr Meagher said it detailed her “heartfelt expression of remorse” and “she apologises again in open court to the staff from the hotel.” He said his client doesn’t normally drink but she had consumed alcohol on the night in question. He said his client would say that:  “This was a flash in the pan incident that occurred and she dealt with it poorly.”  

Judge Patricia Cronin noted she had no previous convictions for public order but that she had a conviction for assault.

“Her behaviour on the evening in question was appalling,” said Judge Cronin.

She imposed a four month prison sentence which she suspended for 24 months. Judge Cronin fixed recognisance in case of appeal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media