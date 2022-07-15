Met Eireann issues High Temperature Warning as Azores High set to bring heat wave to Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a High Temperature Warning as an Azores High set to bring a heat wave to Ireland.

Met Eireann issued the rare warning this morning and it covers from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

Met Eireann is warning that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday. Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

The heat wave will come as a portion of the Azores High will extend from the southwest over Ireland for the weekend.

Maximum Temperature Forecast for Monday and Tuesday

Met Eireann explains that this will bring a rise in temperatures but still hold the warmer air to the south. As the high pressure moves away to the east, the anticyclonic, or clockwise rotation will steer up air from the southeast, but the real contributing factor is how it interacts with a low pressure system developing off the coast of Portugal and gradually meandering northwards. The cyclonic or anticlockwise flow of the low working in conjunction with the anticyclonic flow from the high will generate a strong surge of warm air between both systems thus pushing the warm air towards Ireland, transporting the airmass that has brought exceptional temperatures to Europe, towards Ireland.