Staggering number of cases adjourned at latest sitting of Tullamore District Court
AN exceptionally busy day in Tullamore District Court on Wednesday July 6 last saw the Judge having to adjourn 110 cases to different dates in November.
Judge Patricia Cronin was dealing with a very long list of criminal and family law cases during the day, leaving her no choice but to adjourn them.
The 110 cases will be heard in November.
