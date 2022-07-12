Elderly Offaly man with cancer sent to prison for motoring offences

An Offaly man was sentenced to three months imprisonment during the July 6 sitting of Tullamore District Court.

James McCarthy, 6 Drumbane, Birr was charged with having no insurance and no driving licence on March 5 2021 and June 4 2021.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that his client was pleading guilty.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said Mr McCarthy had 63 previous convictions.

Mr Farrelly said his client is 74 years of age and has a bad record.

“Unfortunately my client is suffering from cancer which might be a terminal condition. Because of his illness there is no possibility of him driving now. Sadly, his life is in a very difficult and chaotic condition. He is remorseful and there is no possibility of him offending again. He is asking for the clemency of the court.”

Mr Farrelly handed in two medical letters from St James' Hospital outlining the defendant's health issue.

Judge Patricia Cronin pointed out that there was another charge against McCarthy for no insurance which happened after a court sitting in October 2021 during which a suspended prison sentence was handed down.

“Despite having that suspended sentence he still went driving. Therefore, I have to activate that suspended sentence. It has to mean something. This is a serious matter and he has continued to flout the law.”

The Judge sentenced Mr McCarthy to three months imprisonment. She also fined him €700 and disqualified him from driving for six years. The judge also imposed a four months prison sentence but suspended it for two years.