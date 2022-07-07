Tiger Woods spotted preparing for The Open at this popular seaside spot in Ireland

GOLFING legend Tiger Woods has been spotted practicing his swing at a popular seaside town popular in Ireland.

Woods, who was the talk of the town at Adare Manor for the JP McManus Pro-Am earlier this week, hinted to fans and the media that he would be staying in the south-west of the country to practice ahead of The Open in the UK later this month.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was spotted playing golf in Ballybunion with Rory McIlroy this morning.

Rory and Tiger playing Ballybunion this morning getting some good links practice in ahead of next week @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/5k5qyDBOrP — RORY FANS (@rory_fans) July 7, 2022

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, the Californian recalled fondly his first trip to Ireland in 1999, where he played at Ballybunion Golf Club while on a fishing trip with a friend.

Limerick Live is reporting that Woods, widely regarded as the greatest golfer of all-time, is basing himself in Limerick while getting vital practice at links golf courses in Ireland, in preparation for the 150th Open at St Andrews between July 14-17, 2022.

While Woods continues to keep the details of the remainder of his Limerick stay quiet, he is expected to continue touring golf links courses for the remainder of the week.

"No, I don't want to tell you because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us," the 46-year-old said on the final day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.