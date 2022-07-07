Offaly based Minister launches Midlands Bioenergy Development Project

Minister Pippa Hackett pictured with delegates at the launch
Tuar Ard Arts and Enterprise Centre in Moate was the venue for the in-person launch of the Midlands Bioenergy Development Project on June 22 last.
The Midlands Bioenergy Development Project is co-ordinated by the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) and co-funded by the National Just Transition Fund for the Midlands region.
Minister for Land-use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett officiated at the launch and gave the keynote address on behalf of the Government.
Just Transition Commissioner, Mr Kieran Mulvey, spoke about what the Just Transition seeks to deliver for the region.
More localised events will take place around the Midlands region in the autumn so that the project can engage directly with potential bioenergy start-up enterprises that could benefit from knowledge transfer, training and mentoring from the project.
