Search

03 Jul 2022

Numerous drivers fined at Tullamore District Court for driving with tinted windows

Numerous drivers fined at Tullamore District Court for driving with tinted windows

Numerous drivers fined at Tullamore District Court for driving with tinted windows. FILE PIC

Reporter:

Damian Moran

03 Jul 2022 9:51 AM

A number of people appeared in Tullamore District Court last week on summons relating to driving with tinted windows.

A Galway woman caught driving with tinted windows which did not meet the required legislation for visibility when driving, was fined at Tullamore District Court.

Ruth McEvoy (32) was stopped by Garda Patrick McGee at Tulla and Crumlin, Kinnitty, Offaly on November 14, 2021.

She said she didn’t know about the legislation. She had no previous convictions. She works in the kitchen of a nursing home and has since removed the tints from the windows.

Judge John Brennan fined her €200 and reduced the offence to a section 51A driving without consideration.

A Limerick man appeared at Tullamore District Court accused of careless driving. Owen O’Connell was stopped by Garda Patrick McGee at Tulla and Crumlin, Kinnitty, on November 14, 2021.

He was driving with tinted windows which did not meet the required legislation for visibility while driving. Judge John Brennan reduced the offence to a Section 51A, driving without consideration, and fined him €100.

A Roscommon man appeared on a summons of careless driving at Tullamore District Court.

Colm Johnson, Ardkeenan, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon was stopped at Cloncollig, Tullamore, by Garda Patrick McGee on November 13, 2021.

Mr Johnson was driving a car with tinted windows which did not meet the required safety standards for tinted windows.
His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Johnson didn’t realise it could be a careless driving offence. He said the people who are selling these cars are not telling the buyers about the legislation.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant was a 25 year old who was undertaking a college course and needs a car.

Judge John Brennan said it was very unfortunate as otherwise the defendant was in ''good standing.'' He reduced the offence to a section 51A, driving without consideration, and fined the defendant €100 giving him three months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media