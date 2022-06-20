Car on offer in very attractive Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club draw

Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Community Soccer Club will hold their Super Car or Cash Fundraising Draw this coming Friday night, June 24th 2022 at Kellys' Roadhouse ,Mucklagh. Despite having to defer the draw due to the Covid lockdown restrictions,the committee are delighted to now proceed this weekend. The prize up for grabs is the choice between a new Ford Kuga or a Ford Focus ST(€5,000 cash to accompany the Ford Focus option) – or the winner can choose a cash prize of €30,000.

With tickets reasonably priced at €20 each,or 3 for €50,this is a draw not to be missed!! Online sales at www.winaford.ie will close at 6pm on Friday 24th June, with the draw taking place live on the 'Win a Ford with Mucklagh FC' Facebook Page at 9pm that night. Physical tickets continue to be available for purchase all this week at Daybreak Shop Mucklagh, Flynns The Fingerboard, Doolins Shop Blueball, The Village Shop Mountbolus, and from all committee members.( Please contact 087-2289041 / 086-1053122 with any inquiries )

All funds raised will be used toward Phase 1 development costs of playing pitches and toilet facilities at the recently purchased grounds in Screggan. This is an exciting development that will provide a permanent home for Mucklagh Soccer Club members for generations to come.

The committee of Mucklagh Schoolboys/ Girls Community Soccer Club CLG wish to thank you all for your support for the club , and look forward to watching someone driving away in a brand new car , or heading to the bank to lodge their €30,000 cash winnings ......whichever they choose.