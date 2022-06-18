Search

18 Jun 2022

Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue publishes latest list of tax defaulters

Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue publishes latest list of tax defaulters

Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue publishes latest list of tax defaulters

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jun 2022 1:19 PM

Revenue has reached settlements in excess of €11.5 million with tax defaulters for the three month period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The latest Revenue tax defaulters list shows that there were a total of nine settlements in that time. 

One settlement accounted for the majority of the total. Glendalough Stores Limited based at 66A Newtown Business Park Boyne Business Park, Drogheda reached a settlement totalling €9,984,534 with Revenue. It followed a Revenue investigation for under-declaration of VAT. The company is now in liquidation. 

Medical Practitioner Ammar Alhassan, based in Saggart Medical Centre, reached a settlement for €175,351 following a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of income tax. 

Donagh Callanan, a chartered quantity surveyor based at 1701 Euro Business Park, Little Island, Cork reached a settlement with Revenue totalling €313,389. 

Domessin Consulting Limited, a medical service provider based at 24 Grianan Fidh, Aikens Village, Sandyford in Dublin reached a settlement of €158,484. This was following a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

An Orthodontic Surgeon based at Steamship House, Dock Street, Galway, Hugh Gordan, reached a settlement of €250,218 with Revenue for under-declaration of income tax. 

Paul Murphy, a dentist based at Annapurna, Manulla, Castlebar reached a settlement of €120,758 with Revenue for under-declaration of income tax. 

Thomas Kennedy, a company director based in Dingle, reached a settlement with Revenue totalling €134,793 for under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

Stephen Murphy, a former company director and landlord with an address at Milltown House, Bagelnastown, Carlow reached a settlement with Revenue for the sum of €357,568 for under-declaration of income tax. 

The partnership of Rita O'Dowd and Audret Hickey, landlords with an address at 8 The Carlton, Shannon Street Limerick, reached a settlement with Revenue for €101,411 for under-declaration of VAT. 

See the full tax defaulters list here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media