Offaly GAA Clubs mourn two stalwarts

TWO clubs in Oiffaly were plunged into mourning this week with the death of two long serving stalwarts and much loved citizens.

Willie Greene, Main Street, Daingean and Paddy Grogan, Racepark, Clareen made a huge valued contribution to their local club.

The late Paddy Grogan was life president of Seir Kieran GAA. He gave a life time of service to his beloved club and was a charismatic and hugely influential club official.

He served as chairman from 1987 to 1989 with Seir Kieran winning the first of their four Senior Hurling Championship titles under his watch in 1988. While Seir Kieran had a very talented squad at that time with a mixture of experienced stars in Eugene Coughlan and Joe Dooley, renowned club warriors such as Paddy and Ger Connors and others and emerging stars in Billy and Johnny Dooley among others in 1988, the off field structures still had to be right for them to make their big breakthrough.

The 1988 win was the start of a golden era for Seir Kieran as they followed up with further wins in 1995, 1996 and their last in 1998. Paddy Grogan had a passionate, infectious love for Seir Kieran GAA Club and he was very proud of all these successes as well as the huge role played by their players in Offaly's great successes in the 1980s and 1990s.

He also held the role of vice chairman and secretary for several years and he was a capable, efficient adminstrator. He also represented the club at Offaly GAA County Board meetings for years where he was always capable of fighting Seir Kieran's corner. He was a no nonsense type delegate, speaking in clear terms but he was fair and always capable of seeing the broader picture. The betterment of Seir Kieran and Offaly GAA were his driving forces.

He was steeped in GAA history in Seir Kieran. His father PJ Grogan was captain of the Offaly Junior hurling team of 1929 who won the All Ireland against Cork and he also captained Seir Kieran to their first Offaly Intermediate title in 1931.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Antoinette, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters; Mary, Ann, Helen and Charlene, sons; Patrick and Gordon, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren; Sophie, Maria, Jake, Kaylim James, Lucia and Michael, great-grandchildren, his sister Collette and her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Willie Greene will be remembered with great fondness in Daingean. He was their goalkeeper as they had a golden era in the 1960s, winning the Senior Football Championship title in 1962 and 1965.

He was regarded as Daingean's greatest ever goalkeeper and he played as key role as they won those championships. He had a tremendous interest in the GAA and often travelled home for games from England in those years when it was not as simple as it is now. He was unable to travel home for Daingean's 1967 final against Rhode because of foot and mouth restrictions and not was a big factor in their defeat.

He was very popular and well liked in his town and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Willie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annie and family Liam, Bernard, Una, Stephen and Marian, daughters in law Brid and Pelma, sons in law Colin and Stephen, his grandchildren Amy, Kyle, Chloe, William, Eimear and Jamie, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.