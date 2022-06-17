Search

17 Jun 2022

Top musician performing in Offaly castle this Sunday

John Finucane clarinet

Top Irish clarinet player John Finucane will perform in Charleville Castle on Sunday

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

17 Jun 2022 4:58 PM

ONE of Ireland's best-known and loved clarinettists, John Finucane, along with the 2022 ‘Outstanding’ award-winning String Quartet from The Royal Irish Academy of Music will perform in Charleville Castle, Tullamore this Sunday, June 19 at 4pm.

The show is the Summer Chamber Concert from Tullamore Gramophone Society and is being supported by Offaly County Council Arts Office.

John Finucane, until recently principal clarinet of the RTE National Symphony is still busy as a soloist, recitalist, renowned teacher, professor of clarinet in the Royal Irish Academy of Music and conductor.

The programme for the event is - Clarinet Quintet in F Sharp Minor, Op. 10 [27’] - Samuel Coleridge Taylor and String Quartet No.1 in F Major, Op. 18 [‘] – Ludwig van Beethoven.

Tickets (€15) are available from TRAX, The Bridge Centre, Tullamore or at the door.

Ticket reservation is advised on the Facebook page @TullamoreGramophoneSociety

