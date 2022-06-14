IRELAND WEATHER: Ireland in for one very hot day this week according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

While Europe basks in a continent wide heat wave, in Ireland we can look forward to one hot day this week.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, temperatures on Friday are set to reach a high of 26 degrees over parts of the country on Friday. Temperatures are set to fall back dramatically on Saturday to a high of just 17 degrees before getting back into the 20s for Sunday.

According to Met Eireann, temperatures will rise steadily across the week from highs of 19 on Tuesday, 21 on Wednesday and 22 on Thursday before peaking on Friday. The weather will also be mainly dry throughout the week.

Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, many areas will stay dry for the day on Tuesday and occasional bright or sunny periods will develop, however it will stay quite cloudy in Connacht and Ulster with light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

It will be mostly cloudy early on Tuesday night with patches of light rain or drizzle, most frequent in the northwest. It will become drier in most places overnight, with some clear spells developing, however light rain or drizzle is possible at times near the west and northwest coast. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes allowing localised mist and fog patches to develop.

Wednesday

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Wednesday however, it will be cloudier with scattered showers in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest on Wednesday night but other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with a light southerly breeze.

Thursday

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be warm and dry with sunny spells across the south and east of the country with temperatures here reaching 18 to 22 degrees. Further to the northwest it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes.

Dry with clear spells across the southern half of the country on Thursday night, but cloudy further north with scattered showers, especially in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

FRIDAY

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that it will be dry, warm and sunny in Leinster and Munster on Friday. It will be cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster, with scattered showers, mainly near northern and western coasts at first but extending further inland later in the day. Highest temperatures generally of 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in Leinster and Munster, but temperatures only reaching the mid-teens near the west and northwest coast. Light to moderate south to southwest winds, veering west to northwest later.

Cloud and isolated light rain will move southeastwards across the country on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to13 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

SATURDAY

According to Met Eireann, cloud and patchy light rain will clear from the south and southeast on Saturday morning. For the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and just a few showers in the west and northwest. Breezy with a moderate to fresh and blustery northwesterly wind. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

SUNDAY

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that it looks like Sunday will be mostly dry with a moderate northwesterly wind. Best of the sunshine in the southeast with temperatures reaching the low twenties, but cooler and cloudier elsewhere.