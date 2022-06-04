Extras being sought for TV ad for Offaly company being shot in the county
A production company are looking for extras for a TV advert being shot in Offaly.
The company, Bottle, are filming digital content for Tullamore Dew on the 14th & 15th of June in Tullamore.
They are looking for locals between the ages of 18 and 70 who are up for a bit of fun and can be available for a full day on either of those dates.
There’s a fee of €130.00 for each person.
There are limited spots so get in contact using the details below as soon as you can.
If interested, contact Leanne at leanne@bottle.ie
