HSE warns of 'very long' hospital waiting times in Tullamore Hospital over Bank Holiday Weekend

People who do not need urgent hospital care over the June Bank Holiday weekend will face "very long waiting times" in Tullamore Hospital if they attended with an non-emergency condition, the HSE has warned.

To avoid this happening, the HSE encouraging the public to look at all options available before attending emergency departments across the Midlands and to keep the ED available for those who most urgently need care.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 3 the HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group said that, as the June Bank Holiday approaches, the public should consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments at hospitals in Laois, Dublin, Offaly and Kildare and and elsewhere because EDs need to be kept clear for staff patients who need urgent and emergency care .

This year, the HSE said hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at EDs for care and treatment, including a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital. It added that many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP out of Hour services and pharmacies.

The HSE reminded the public that patients who require urgent and emergency will be treated first.

"Patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week," it said.

While the HSE said it regrets this delay and it said it is asking all to help staff through a challenging time for our services by:

· Considering all healthcare options before attending ED including Injury Units, GP services and pharmacies

· Dialling 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury

· Continuing to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals

· Abiding by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospitals wards

The HSE advised if someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care do not delay going to ED or dialling 999/112 for help.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group urged the public to use out of hours primary care provided by MIDOC, an appointment only GP service located in the Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath Areas.

It said this service is for patients who need urgent medical attention that cannot wait to be seen by their usual GP.

The HSE said the opening hours are Monday to Friday: 6pm-8am and Saturday/Sunday/Bank Hols: 24 Hours. Telephone: 1800 302 702 or go to www.midoc.ie for more information.

The Dublin Midland Hospital Group oversees hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore, Naas and Dublin on behalf of the HSE.