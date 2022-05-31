UPDATE: Management of Offaly hotel extend sympathy after tragic death of boy

THE management of the Tullamore Court Hotel have extended sympathy to the family of the six-year-old boy who died following an incident there on Sunday evening (May 29).

The hotel confirmed there was an incident in the hotel pool and said emergency services responded quickly.

In a statement issued on their behalf this evening (May 31), hotel management said the child involved was brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital and was later transferred to a Dublin hospital.

“It is with great sadness we have been informed that the child passed away on Tuesday 31st May. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy,” the statement said.

Earlier, both the gardai and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said investigations and enquiries were taking place.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the death of a male child, aged 6 years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday, May 29 2022.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told the Tullamore Tribune today: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”

Local sources indicated the tragedy occurred after the boy got into difficulty at the hotel swimming pool on Sunday evening.