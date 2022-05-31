Gardai launch investigation after alleged assault at minor match in the Midlands
A Garda investigation is underway following an alleged assault at a minor club football match yesterday (Monday).
The incident is reported to be related to a league game between Portarlington and Stradbally Parish Gaels which had to be abandoned.
Gardai said in a statement: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault at a sports ground in Portarlington, Co Laois on Monday, May 30 at approximately 7pm. Inquiries are ongoing.”
