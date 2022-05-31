IRELAND WEATHER: Temperatures set to soar this week as Met Eireann forecasts high pressure to dominate weather

Temperatures are set to soar again this week as Met Eireann forecasts high pressure set to dominate weather which looks set to bring hot and sunny weather for the Bank Holiday weekend.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, temperatures will rise as the week goes on with temperatures set to hit 21 degrees on Friday before getting into the low 20s over the weekend.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday

A mix of cloud and bright spells this morning and staying mostly dry too. More cloud will build towards midday and a few showers will develop over the northern half of the country. The showers will become more persistent for a time in the far north while it will stay drier and brighter in the south. Light northerly breezes and highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, warmest in the south.

The showers will gradually begin to die out tonight with longer clear spells developing while it will stay mostly dry in the south. A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to 4 to 8 degrees, coldest under any clear skies.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Any lingering showers will clear early with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells developing later in the morning. It will become cloudier through the afternoon with a few isolated showers developing too but they will largely die out in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light winds.

It will be a mostly clear and dry night on Wednesday night with just a little bit of cloud lingering into the overnight hours. Winds staying light with some mist or fog patches forming too. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Weather Forecast for Thursday

According to Met Eireann, there will be a generally fine and calm start to the day on Thursday and staying dry in most areas too. A little more cloud will build in the afternoon with an isolated shower or two. Light winds with highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

It will be a mostly cloudy evening with scattered showers, some may be more persistent over the northern half of the country in the evening too. Light winds and lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Weather Forecast for Friday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday, there will be mix of cloudy periods and isolated showers to start but there will be some sunny intervals too. There will be a little afternoon cloud building up with a few more showers but they will gradually die out in the evening. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees, warmest in the west. Staying clear and dry overnight with lows of around 8 to 11 degrees.

Weather Forecast for the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, Met Eireann is forecasting that it should stay dry and settled as high pressure is set to remain over the country however the details remain a little uncertain for now. A light easterly breeze for most areas and our highs should reach into the low twenties.