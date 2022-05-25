Search

25 May 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Big night out in Tullamore at Strictly Stand Up in Hugh Lynch's

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

25 May 2022 1:57 PM

There was a big crowd in Tullamore last weekend at the Strictly Stand Up A Tullamore Rugby Club Fundraiser in Hugh Lynch’s. Pictures: Ger Rogers.

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF PICTURES