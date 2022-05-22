10 times Offaly people were absolutely gas craic!
As Offaly people, we are a funny bunch, whether we mean it half the time or not. Here are ten times Offaly people were absolutely gas craic starting with....
The time Diarmuid got his haircut on Jimmy Kimmel...
Diarmuid Higgins, from Offaly, was on holiday in San Diego when he wound up sitting in front of millions of Americans on one of America's most popular chat shows. Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo laid into Diarmuid's head during a haircut skit, but the laid back Offaly man didn't seem to mind. Free haircut, lads! Can't beat that.
CLICK ON NEXT FOR MORE TIMES OFFALY PEOPLE WERE GREAT CRAIC!
