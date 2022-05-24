Busy Offaly service station adds full off licence to its already extensive range of services

A busy Offaly service station has added to its extensive range of services with the opening of a full off licence.

The new off licence opened at Top Oil Spar on Railway Road in Birr on the May Bank Holiday weekend and joins a range of other services available at Top Oil Spar, including a deli, grocery, takeaway food, restaurant, freshly baked goods daily and a full range of fuel.

Site manager Alan Patterson explained that the new off licence is a great addition to the store. Prior to this, Top Oil Spar did sell wine, but now it has a full range of chilled beers and chilled wines, a large selection of spirits and a range of speciality and craft beers, so there should be something to suit everyone's palate.

Caroline Guidera has also joined Top Oil Spar as their new deli manager. Caroline brings to that role 16 years of experience at another location, which will ensure the deli is in the best of hands in the future. Caroline is very well known in the Birr area and is vastly experienced and Top Oil Spar will reap the benefits from that.

Customers at Top Oil Spar will now be able to get Caroline's brown bread and homemade dinners, which should prove very popular with everyone.

Another very popular feature in the store is the bakery and almost all the baking is homemade in their Nenagh bakery and delivered fresh daily, which ensures customers are always getting the very best of quality.

Paddy O'Rourke is the shop manager and he is very well known and well-liked. Many of the staff have been there a long time and they know and are familiar with the customers, which is always a reassuring sign.

Top Oil Spar is open seven days a week from 7am in the morning to 10.30pm each night. So from early in the morning when you can get the full range of breakfasts on the way to work, to the last minute loaf of bread or carton of milk late at night, Top Oil Spar is there for you and can cater for all your needs.

Caroline Guidera, Top Oil Spar deli manager

Customers at the Railway Road location can also avail of Supermac's, Papa John's and Insomnia Coffee, which are very popular and attract both young and old to sample their delights.

Top Oil Spar also have a full grocery range, including vegetables, plenty of options for your evening meal, along with all the other staples you need when doing your shopping. It is the veritable one stop shop for all your needs.

They have a full range of fuel, including petrol and diesel, and they also have agricultural diesel and kerosene available as well. There is also a car wash available on site where you could leave your car for a valet and then pop inside the store, sit down and have something to eat and pick up your clean and shiny car when you are finished afterwards.

There is a large seating area, which can cater for 45-50 people and proves to be very popular with schoolgoers during the day.

Top Oil Spar opened four years ago this August and had built up a thriving and successful business in the intervening time. Like most businesses, things did slow during Covid just as they were getting into their stride, but thankfully things are now fully back on track and the business is doing extremely well at the current time and their newest developments will further enhance business.

There are 25-30 people employed, when you include the Supermac's staff, which makes it an important employer and a big asset to the town.

The Top Oil Spar business in Birr is part of a group of four shops, with the others located in Nenagh, Thurles and Cahir. They are all family owned as well and have been around for a long time and being part of this group is a bonus for the Birr store.

One of the big advantages at Top Oil Spar is the large car park area at the rear, which can cater for trucks and buses as well as cars. Bus tours are welcome and there is a large seating area in the retaurant area, which is another big bonus. Top Oil Spar also have a special discount offer for bus and truck drivers, which is well worth checking out.

If you are planning a night in, you can get your food from Supermac's, your snacks or nibbles from the shop and something to drink from the off licence, so everything you need for a great night is available under the one roof at Top Oil Spar.

As we head into the summer months, and hopefully long hot days, Top Oil Spar will have you sorted with a range of ice creams, including the ever-popular 99s, milkshakes or smooch ice cream. They also have a Slushee machine available, so you are sure to find something to suit everyone.

Top Oil Spar is continuing to grow and develop and the addition of the new off licence is another step in that development, which should ensure that they continue to thrive and be successful into the future.

Check out more from Top Oil Spar in Birr on their Facebook page HERE.