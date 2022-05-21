WATCH: Offaly team belt out the Offaly Rover after winning Leinster title
Offaly's minor hurlers can add singing to their list of talents by the looks of the dressing room celebrations after their Leinster Minor Championship win in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Monday evening.
Leo O'Connor's charges stormed to a 0-21 to 0-13 win over Laois in the decider in front of a bumper crowd and in front of the TG4 TV cameras.
They celebrated in style afterwards as the players, management and even county board chairman Michael Duignan joined in a sing-song in the dressing room.
Scenes from the Offaly dressing room pic.twitter.com/4WJvHkcY8z— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 16, 2022
It was Offaly's first Leinster minor title since 2000 and their fifth title in history at the grade.
