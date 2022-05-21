Speeding stop just the start of problems for 'dangerous' driver in Offaly

Louth gardai issue Ardee warning over white van report
A driver in Offaly has landed themselves a court date after breaking a number of road traffic laws at the weekend.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about on Sunday, May 15, around West Offaly when they detected a driver speeding and overtaking on a solid white line.
That was just the start of their problems as gardaí say they were "eventually stopped and arrested for dangerous driving."
They said the driver "subsequently failed a roadside test for drugs."
They will now be faced with a court appearance.

