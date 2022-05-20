Shane Lowry well placed after battling opening round at PGA Championship
Shane Lowry is well placed after a battling opening round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
The Offaly golfer battled to a level par round with three birdies and three bogeys on his card. A birdie on 17 got him back to level par for his round.
He is in a tie for 27th place and five shots back from first round leader Rory McIlroy with Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge one shot back on four under.
