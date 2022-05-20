Search

20 May 2022

Onus on Offaly to put best foot forward for Tailteann Cup campaign

Onus on Offaly to put best foot forward for Tailteann Cup campaign

Action from Offaly's championship defeat by Wexford.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

20 May 2022 11:11 AM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

IN some ways, it is a pity that Offaly senior footballers are meeting the same opposition again but in others, it is perfect as they have a chance for revenge against Wexford in the Tailteann Cup next Sunday afternoon in Enniscorthy.

Having suffered a shock defeat against Wexford in the Leinster Senior Football Championship a few weeks ago, Offaly now have an opportunity to right that, though it remains to be seen what their attitude will be for the second tier competition.

Offaly manager John Maughan and captain Johnny Moloney have spoken about their desire to give the competition a real go. The squad returned to training recently after getting a couple of weeks off in the wake of that traumatic Leinster championship defeat by Wexford.

Vulnerable Offaly now face one final hurdle for place in Joe McDonagh Cup final

The fact that the same teams can meet again so early and that the competition is divided into north and south sections is questionable and speaking at the launch of Glenisk's five year sponsorship deal with Offaly GAA last week, Maughan remarked: “I do think it takes from it, being honest,” he said. “I thought it would have benefited from an open draw. It’s unfortunate.”

Maughan is happy that Offaly are up for the Tailteann Cup. “We only returned on Tuesday night and driving up from Castlebar I was intrigued as to what way the lads would be. Would they embrace the Tailteann Cup? Because you listen to some commentators and players denigrating (it) and suggesting it was a losers’ competition, something I wasn’t in agreement with. The attitude was superb and I drove home feeling good about the whole thing. There was a great bounce at training and I get the impression these guys are going to embrace it and have a real go at winning this.”

Offaly should be in a stronger position for this game. They were injury ravaged for the first round clash but cousins, Niall and Ruari McNamee are expected to start while Jack Bryant has also resumed training – Joseph O'Connor has withdrawn from the panel while Cian Donoghue is out with a shoulder injury.

The winners will be at home to Wicklow or Waterford in the second round and there is a great opportunity for Offaly to make progress.

A lot of it will boil down to desire and whether Offaly truly want to make progress in the competition. That won't be known until Sunday and Offaly's attitude and appetite will go a long way towards dictating this result – if it is anyway right, they will have a great chance of advancing.

With their forward division strengthened and the McNamee's back, Offaly will be in much better shape than the championship match and they have a major point to prove.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media