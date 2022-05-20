Onus on Offaly to put best foot forward for Tailteann Cup campaign

IN some ways, it is a pity that Offaly senior footballers are meeting the same opposition again but in others, it is perfect as they have a chance for revenge against Wexford in the Tailteann Cup next Sunday afternoon in Enniscorthy.

Having suffered a shock defeat against Wexford in the Leinster Senior Football Championship a few weeks ago, Offaly now have an opportunity to right that, though it remains to be seen what their attitude will be for the second tier competition.

Offaly manager John Maughan and captain Johnny Moloney have spoken about their desire to give the competition a real go. The squad returned to training recently after getting a couple of weeks off in the wake of that traumatic Leinster championship defeat by Wexford.

The fact that the same teams can meet again so early and that the competition is divided into north and south sections is questionable and speaking at the launch of Glenisk's five year sponsorship deal with Offaly GAA last week, Maughan remarked: “I do think it takes from it, being honest,” he said. “I thought it would have benefited from an open draw. It’s unfortunate.”

Maughan is happy that Offaly are up for the Tailteann Cup. “We only returned on Tuesday night and driving up from Castlebar I was intrigued as to what way the lads would be. Would they embrace the Tailteann Cup? Because you listen to some commentators and players denigrating (it) and suggesting it was a losers’ competition, something I wasn’t in agreement with. The attitude was superb and I drove home feeling good about the whole thing. There was a great bounce at training and I get the impression these guys are going to embrace it and have a real go at winning this.”

Offaly should be in a stronger position for this game. They were injury ravaged for the first round clash but cousins, Niall and Ruari McNamee are expected to start while Jack Bryant has also resumed training – Joseph O'Connor has withdrawn from the panel while Cian Donoghue is out with a shoulder injury.

The winners will be at home to Wicklow or Waterford in the second round and there is a great opportunity for Offaly to make progress.

A lot of it will boil down to desire and whether Offaly truly want to make progress in the competition. That won't be known until Sunday and Offaly's attitude and appetite will go a long way towards dictating this result – if it is anyway right, they will have a great chance of advancing.

With their forward division strengthened and the McNamee's back, Offaly will be in much better shape than the championship match and they have a major point to prove.