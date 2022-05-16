Man arrested after two youths robbed in town in Midlands
A man has been arrested after two youths were robbed in a town in the Midlands.
Two youths were robbed in the Kilminchy area of Portlaoise early on Friday morning.
As part of the investigation a number of properties were searched in the area and one male in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of Robbery.
