WATCH: David Nally's monster point snatches dramatic win for Offaly against Kerry
Offaly snatched a dramatic late win in Tralee on Saturday night thanks to an absolutely outrageous point from David Nally.
With the game deep into injury-time, Kerry levelled the scores at 2-28 to 4-23 and the game looked all set to end in a draw.
However up stepped David Nally to launch over an incredible winning point keeping Offaly's Joe McDonagh Cup hopes alive.
A game of the season last night in the Joe McDonagh Cup.— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 15, 2022
Just when Kerry thought they had done enough for a draw, David Nally came up with this monster point.
More highlights on #sundaygame tonight. pic.twitter.com/gvV8iVGD1b
