Here comes the sun! Met Eireann forecasting hot and sunny weather this weekend!!

It looks like we might have to break out the Factor 50 this weekend with Met Eireann forecasting that temperatures will hit 21 degrees in parts of Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather will be turning warmer and largely dry for the weekend with temperatures set to soar although there will be some cloud around on Saturday in places with the odd shower.

However you should enjoy the good weather while it lasts as Met Eireann is warning that early indications suggest rain will extend across the country on Monday with further spells of rain at times throughout next week.

While there is better weather on the way from Friday, Thursday is set to be a cloudy day with temperatures set hit a maximum of 15 degrees. According to Met Eireann, there will be a good deal of cloud overall on Thursday but some sunny intervals also. Scattered showers will occur through the day, a few of the showers heavy, and the showers possibly merging to give longer spells of rain in the northwest towards evening time. Highest temperatures generally ranging 12 to 15 degrees. Southwest winds moderate to fresh and gusty but winds will be strong at times along coasts.

On Thursday night, showers will tend to become confined to coastal counties of the west and north overnight with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a fresh and blustery southwest breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, long sunny spells are expected on Friday with just a few showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Top temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast of the country, and a little cooler in the northwest with a fresh southwest wind.

Generally dry on Friday night with just isolated showers. Areas of mist and fog may form as southwest winds decrease light to moderate. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it looks set to be a mostly dry day on Saturday but with plenty of cloud around during the day. A few showers will develop in the afternoon. The best of the sunshine is expected in coastal areas and the evening will turn out sunny in many areas. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 or 20 degrees with a mostly light southwest or variable breeze. Long clear spells on Saturday night with just a few mist or fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light, variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday looks set to bring the best of the weather as there will be long spells of warm sunshine across the country with some cloud building as well scattered showers develop. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally, possibly reaching 21 degrees locally, but a little cooler in some coastal areas as sea breezes develop.

It looks set to be mild and humid on Sunday night with the chance of a few heavy showers breaking out later on. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.