GAA club in the Midlands hit by numerous acts of vandalism
A GAA club in the Midlands has been hit by a number of unsavoury incidents over the past number of weeks, culminating in windows being smashed, damage to a new ball stop net and equipment being broken.
Cashel GAA in Longford has taken to Facebook to express their dismay over the incidents. "There is no doubt that the people involved haven't come far and it is a shame that these things are happening in our village.
"While it can only be a small number of people that are involved, these incidents are spoiling the fantastic facilities that we have at our disposal for everyone."
Gardaí have been alerted over the vandalism at Páirc Naomh Chiaráin in Newtowncashel and the club say they 'are providing assistance'.
Incidents like this are a serious blow to hardworking voluntary committees, and Cashel GAA are imploring with people in the area to be vigilant.
"We ask all that are interested in keeping our village and the facilities within it, in the fantastic condition that they are in, to remain vigilant of any unusual activity around both the Hill and the pitch / clubhouse."
