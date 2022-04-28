WEATHER FORECAST: Change on the way according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland

A change is on the way in the weather for Ireland according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will stay mild but there will be a change to cloudier weather with some rain over the weekend.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, any lingering patches of mist will clear on Friday morning to leave a dry and bright morning and early afternoon with sunny spells. Cloud will build from the west through the afternoon and extend eastwards across the country by early evening. A little light rain or drizzle may develop along western coasts by late evening. Breezes will be light and variable in direction, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Cloud will spread from the west to most regions in the first half of Friday night. Most areas will be dry however some light rain or drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Light variable winds, becoming southerly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the southeast.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Saturday will be a cloudy or overcast day with rain spreading from the west. Away from the west and northwest, the rain will be mostly light, and southern areas will have the best chance of any dry periods. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 or 16 degrees, mildest in the south, with light to moderate southwest winds.

Staying cloudy overnight on Saturdaywith scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Light westerly breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with showers. Turning drier in the evening with the chance of a late sunny spell. Light to moderate northerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle on Sunday night with limited clear spells. Some mist or hill fog is likely. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a light northerly breeze.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will be overall rather cloudy on Monday with a few light showers, and occasional brighter periods. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest along western and northern coasts with a light northwest breeze.