Go ahead given for extension to popular glamping site in Offaly
John Clendennen has been granted permission to expand the popular Giltraps Glamping site in Kinnitty.
The plans include the construction of four additional log cabins and alterations to existing shower and toilet facilities. The plan is to add one additional shower and toilet facility.
Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with 12 conditions attached including a stipulation that the cabins can only be used for tourism purposes and a number of stipulations regarding hedges and trees around the site.
